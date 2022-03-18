Delhi records 140 Covid cases, zero death

New Delhi, Mar 18: Delhi on Friday reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,633 while the death toll stood at 26,145, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 32,444, it said.
Delhi on Thursday had logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.
On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.