Delhi Services Bill does not violate SC judgement: Amit Shah

New Delhi, August 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Delhi Services Bill in no way violates the Supreme Court judgement and it is aimed at corruption-free administration in Delhi.
He also said that the Centre doesn’t need to snatch power, 130 crore people have given us the power.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi Services Bill, Shah said, “Delhi services bill in no way violates Supreme Court judgement.”
Replying to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the aim is to ensure corruption-free administration in Delhi.
The Home Minister further said that post-independence, Delhi was given an Assembly.