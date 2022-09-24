Demographic changes along border areas very worrisome, says Amit Shah

Kishanganj (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert, officials said.

He said this after reviewing the security situation along the international border in Kishanganj.

The home minister said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort for the security and development of the border areas.

“But the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert,” an official quoted Shah as saying.

The meeting was attended by chiefs of the BSF, SSB, ITBP and senior officials of the three border guarding forces besides Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.