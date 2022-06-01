Development necessary but safeguarding environment important too: Supreme Court

A vacation bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and HimaKohli said the high court order would prevail over tribunal orders, in a scenario where both have passed contradicting orders. It said that the NGT was not correct to continue proceedings before it, after being pointed out that the high court was already seized of the matter and had passed orders.

The apex court pointed out that contradictory orders would be an issue for the authorities concerned, as they would not know which order to follow. "In such a case, orders of the constitutional court would prevail over orders of the tribunal," it said.