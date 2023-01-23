Devendra Shukla Foundation felicitates women with distinguished contributions

According to a press note, two of them were from Jammu and Kashmir, Insha Bashir (international wheelchair basketball player) and Samrin Khan (first women Sarpanch of Rajouri). “A function was held in this connection today on the occasion of "Parakram Din" , the 126th birth anniversary of the greatest freedom fighter Netaji Subhashchandra Bose, at Bhandarkar Research Institute Pune,” the press note said. The awards were presented to them by the chief guest and speaker, Dr Anant Bhagwat, National President of Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP).