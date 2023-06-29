Devotees across country offer prayer on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

In Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur large congregations of devotees offered namaz in the open ground on the auspicious day.



Devotees congregated outside Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi to offer prayers. Congregations of Devotees also gathered outside Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer prayers, on the occasion of Eid



Aftering offering namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate in the national capital, former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

People in large numbers were seen offering namaz in Jammu.



Meanwhile, in Delhi, Security beefed up near Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain, said: "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic. Around 1,000 district police personnel are present here. Outside force is also supporting us."

Devotees gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



In Mumbai, devotees were seen offering namaz at a dargah on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.



