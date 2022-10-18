DGCA begins probe into Kedarnath chopper crash, death toll rises to 7

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe into the Kedarnath helicopter crash in which seven people, including the pilot, were killed on Tuesday.

A senior DGCA official said that a team will be sent soon to the crash site to do a detailed probe.

The helicopter, carrying pilgrims, crashed after takeoff from the Kedarnath shrine near Garud Chatti in Rudraprayag at around 11.40 a.m.

“Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi. The weather was cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire,” said the DGCA official.