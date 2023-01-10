DGCA issues showcause notice to Go First after flight takes off without 55 passengers

The DGCA on Tuesday issued showcause notice to notice to accountable manager or Chief Operation Officer of Go First airline as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.



The incident of Go First flight G8-116 on sector Bengaluru-Delhi leaving behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at the Bengaluru airport on Monday came to the notice of the DGCA, and it sought an incident report on the same day.



A senior DGCA official said that as per regulations, the airline concerned is responsible to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger or cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitisation, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers.

