DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture vaccine against Omicron for test, analysis

"... the new coronavirus variant 'omicron' has already been reported in more than 60 countries and is spreading very fast worldwide and in our country also. Our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla is very concerned about the protection of citizens of our country and world at large against coronavirus and its new variants and we are relentlessly working on the development of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (omicron variant).