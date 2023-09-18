Dhankhar hails G20 success, says initiatives sowed seeds for connected future

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hailed the success of G20 Summit and said that the launch of the India, Middle East, Europe economic corridor and Biofuel Alliance have sowed the seeds for the connected future in which India will continue to play an important role.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha members on the first day of the five-day Special Session, Dhankhar said, "The launch of the India, Middle East Europe economic Corridor and the Global Biofuel Alliance during the (G20) summit are significant. These initiatives have sowed the seeds for the connected future in which India will continue to play an important role."

He said that India's climate leadership was visible with the adoption of high level principles of life on building pro-planet people and recognition by the developed world to substantially scale up investment and climate finance to meet climate goals.