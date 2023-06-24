Diamonds replaced with gutka: Conman Raheel Manjani's grand larceny

What transpired next would shatter Vora's world and expose the depths of deception orchestrated by the fraudster.



To Vora's disbelief, the once gleaming diamonds had vanished, replaced by insidious packets of gutka. The heart-stopping revelation left him stunned. He had been robbed not only of his precious gems but also of the trust he had placed in the conniving broker.



It became painfully clear that Manjani, in connivance with another diamond trader, had meticulously hatched a plot to deceive and defraud unsuspecting victims like Vora.



In response to the shocking incident, authorities swiftly sprung into action. Manjani has been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.



An intensive investigation is currently underway, aiming to uncover the full extent of Manjani's criminal network and determine if other traders have fallen victim to his elaborate ruse.



The saga of Manjani serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threats lurking in the world of business, where deceit and betrayal can take on unimaginable forms.



As the authorities delve deeper into this web of treachery, Gujarat's diamond industry braces itself, hoping to prevent future victims from being ensnared in the clutches of such audacious scammers.



Annually, India imports approximately $11 billion worth of rough diamonds for polishing, with 80 per cent sourced from diamond mining companies and the remaining from Antwerp, Belgium.



Surat contributes to over 80 per cent to India's annual diamond exports totaling Rs 70,000 crore.



Nine out of 10 diamonds seen in stores worldwide are cut and polished in India, with 75 per cent of their brilliance attributed to Surat's diamond industry.



With over 1.5 million individuals involved, Surat has become the heart of India's diamond polishing industry, with diamonds accounting for 54 per cent of the industry's gem and jewellery exports, cementing the country's position as the world's leading exporter of cut and polished diamonds.

