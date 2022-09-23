Did what I could do in 16 months: Former CJI N V Ramana

"You all know that the 16 months time that I had (as chief justice of India), I did what I could. I could not do everything, because that was not possible. I hoped that there would be total reforms in the judicial system after 75 years of independence. But there was no possibility," he said.

He said within his capability, appointment of judges, facilities for judiciary and modernization of the system were among some of the initiatives taken up so that the judiciary comes closer to common people.

He said access to justice is important as people should not be wary of the judicial system.