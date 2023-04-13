'Different India' now capable of meeting security challenges: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that forces troubling India for long are now aware that this is a "different India", which is capable of giving them a befitting reply and can combat the national security challenges.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Uganda, Jaishankar said that now people see the country in a new light, as it is willing to stand up and meet challenges posed to it like in Uri and Balakot.

The External Affairs Minister, who is currently on a tour of Uganda and Mozambique, also referred to challenges faced at areas bordering China, saying that for the past three years, the South Asian nation has been violating agreements and deploying its troops in forward areas, referring to Doklam and Galwan stand-offs between the two nations.

However, the Indian Army has now complete support of the government as they are better equipped to tackle military challenges, Jaishankar said.