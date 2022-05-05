Difficult to stop infiltration, smuggling without local administration's support: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration.

He, however, also asserted that soon a political situation would emerge wherein the local authorities would be "forced" to extend help due to public pressure.

"The BSF has to ensure that borders are impregnable. It is their constitutional right to protect the frontiers. But it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration.