Digitalisation of census process to ensure 100% enumeration: Amit Shah

Amingaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that with digitalisation of the census process in the country, a 100 per cent perfect enumeration can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed on the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.