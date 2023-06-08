Diplomacy not ruled out in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Jaishankar

On the Qatar issue, he said that three hearings have been conducted so far, and the government is giving support for legal representation to the captive Indian nationals, even though there is no clarity on charges against them.

Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian national who is on death row in Pakistan. He has been accused by Pakistan of carrying out espionage and sabotage activities against it at the behest of India's intelligence agencies.

India has denied the allegations.

His execution, however, was stayed by Pakistan after India filed an appeal against the judgement at the ICJ on May 18, 2017.

The court pronounced its verdict in the case on July 17, 2019, rejecting India's appeal for Jadhav's release and ordered Pakistan to suspend the execution.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan would have to review the entire process of the trial and conviction of Jadhav and provide India with consular access.

Following the order, Islamabad granted consular access to Jadhav.

On September 2, 2019, Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia had met Jadhav at a Pakistani sub-jail.

Eight former Indian Navy officers, who were working for a private firm, were detained by the Qatari intelligence service in Doha last year.

However, the kingdom is yet to share the charges against them.

The former Indian Navy personnel who are currently undergoing a trial in Qatar reportedly have been charged with the offence of spying for Israel on the country's advanced submarines, as per reports.