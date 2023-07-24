Directed banks to ‘sensitively’ deal with loan collections: Sitharaman

"I have heard complaints how very mercilessly the paying back has been followed by some banks whether they are public sector banks or private sector banks,” Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. “The government has through the RBI also instruct(ed) such banks (that) such harsh steps should not be taken and they should approach this whole matter with humanity and sensitivity in mind. That instruction has been sent to everyone, be it private or public,” she added.

Dhairyasheel Mane, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP from Hatkanangle in Mahararashtra, raised the question on exorbitant interest rates on loans by some banks. He asked the government what has it done to deal with such banks or whether it will direct them not to charge interest rates arbitrarily.