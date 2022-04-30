Discussed with Govt use of anti-terrorism laws, J&K situation: EU representative

Gilmore also said that in his meeting with members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during his India visit, the panel’s role in relation to Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), detentions, bail, sedition and anti-terrorism laws, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), minorities and individual cases, was discussed.

An EU delegation, including Gilmore and EU Ambassador to India UgoAstuto, called on Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi on Thursday, a day after it met NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra and other members of the panel.