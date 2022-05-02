Doctors' body urges Health Minister to postpone NEET PG 2022

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, requesting him postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) scheduled for May 21.

The doctors urged the minister to postpone the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants get sufficient time to prepare for the same.