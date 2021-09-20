Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from post-Covid mucormycosis

New Delhi, Sep 20 :A multidisciplinary team of three doctors gave a new lease life to a 34-year-old man here by conducting a surgery to remove his right kidney and a portion of his left lung which had been severely infected with black fungus post Covid, hospital authorities said on Monday.
The operation recently took place at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here which claimed that this case of mucormycosis, involving a kidney, lung and sinus, was being reported in medical literature as the "first such case in the world happening after Covid infection".
The patient from neighbouring Ghaziabad was brought to the hospital with post-Covid illness, which included breathing difficulties, blood in sputum and high grade fever.
After investigation, it was found that the mucor had not only penetrated his nasal cavity, but also his left lung and the right kidney, the hospital said in a statement.