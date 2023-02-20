Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

It has come to the notice of the authorities that many fraudulent websites & mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges, a govt alert said.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointments for passport and related services. Some of these fake website are registered in the domain name *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org and many other similar looking websites," said the alert on fake websites related to passport services.