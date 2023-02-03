'Don't make us take a hard stand', SC warns Centre on delaying judges' transfer

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka told the Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, "Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable...", and further added that if transfer of judges is kept pending then it is a serious issue.

Justice Kaul said transfer is a very serious issue and warned against the interference of third parties in the process. He told the AG that sometimes the government does it overnight and sometimes it takes longer and there is no uniformity, and added that even chief justices transfers are also pending.