Don't need to work hard to form govt, but have to build nation: PM Modi

"Goa is playing a progressive role in the last few years in the vision of the nation. I wish all the people of Goa and local bodies. The way Goa has worked on 'Har Ghar Jal', it is an inspiration to the whole country. I am happy that other states will also come on this list in coming months," he said in a virtual address.

"One doesn't need to work hard to form a government, but to build the nation, you need much and much efforts and hard work. We all have chosen the way of building the nation. Hence we are working on addressing present and future challenges. Those who don't care for the country, for them, it makes no difference even if the present and future of the nation is destroyed.