Don't play with future of younger generation: Pradhan slams Shivakumar over NEP

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday lashed out at the Karnataka government and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for announcing the scrapping of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state from the next academic year, underlining that the government should not play with future of the younger generation.

Speaking to reporters here, Pradhan said, “What kind of politics do you (Congress government in Karnataka) want to play? I would like to appeal to him (Shivakumar) to let politics take its own course, but one should not play with the future of the younger generation. Now India is in a position for bigger scientific achievements like the Chandrayaan mission. I am again appealing to my friends that there should not be politics (over NEP).” “Yesterday, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar made an announcement to scrap the National Education Policy. I want to tell my friend Shivakumar ji that the facts are wrong, and your statement is mischievous and regressive. The National Education Policy was not implemented from 2021, it was implemented from 2020,” he said.