Don’t use proceedings for sound byte on social media, SC on Joshimath sinking plea

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, asked petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to move the Uttarakhand High Court with his petition.

The bench told the counsel that over and above this, if he has something to say in addition, he had the liberty to move the high court. “Once we start hearing this, we will deprive the high court an opportunity to hear the case,” said the bench.

The plea submitted that subsidence has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the affected people.