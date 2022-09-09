DoPT deputation rules relaxed to encourage IAS, other officers to get posted in J&K: Dr Jitendra

Apart from the above measures, he said, three national conferences on ‘Good governance’ were held in J&K covering hundreds of J&K employees. He said that the best practices from J&K and all over the country were showcased and about 800 J&K government officers were trained on effective handling of public grievances.

The Minister also informed that the District Good Governance Index was launched from J&K for bringing about healthy competition between districts to achieve the goal of saturation of citizen services and improving developmental activities in districts. Moreover, 4 policy papers related to good governance were sponsored in J&K encouraging new models for development in the challenging scenario of J&K.

He said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving high priority to J&K and there was no dearth of support forthcoming, as far as the Centre was concerned.