'Doraemon' lesson saved this boy during house collapse

Mustafa, who is among 14 survivors, is currently under treatment at the SPM Civil Hospital and is said to be out of danger.



The boy said that it was the lessons learnt from his favourite cartoon show that saved his life.



"I was terrified but I recalled an episode of the cartoon show 'Doraemon' in which Nobita (the central character of the series) was taught about protecting himself during an earthquake by taking shelter in corners or under the bed. Without wasting a second, I took shelter under the bed," Mustafa recounted.

