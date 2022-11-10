Double engine government must for growth: FM Sitharaman

Shimla: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the double engine government is a must in the state for the overall development.

She told the media here that the Himachal Pradesh government not only implemented schemes of the Central government but also executed them along the same lines so that the people could get the benefits of the schemes.

She said the best examples in this regard are the Ayushman Yojana of the Central government and the Himcare scheme of the state Government.

In this, if some people were left out of the Ayushman scheme, they were included in the Himcare scheme. This is a classic example of the double-engine government, the Union Minister explained.

Similarly, Ujjwala and Grihini are examples of the scheme. “If the Jal Jeevan Mission has the plan to provide drinking water to all, Himachal has taken it forward to such an extent that it has supplied water up to Tashi village which is located on the highest point of Lahaul-Spiti district.”