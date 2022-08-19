Dowry death crime against society, shall be dealt with iron hand: SC

New Delhi, Aug 19: Offence of dowry death is a crime against society and a strong message must be sent that a person who commits such an offence shall be dealt with an iron hand, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said the legislative intent of incorporating Section 304 B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code was to curb the menace of dowry death with a firm hand.