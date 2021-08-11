Dr Ashraf Ganie awarded honorary fellowship by NAMS

The fellowship citation was presented to Dr Ganie at the 60th convocation of NAMS convened at Kamla Raheja Auditorium here coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the academy.

Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India (GoI), Dr Vinod Paul was the chief guest at the convocation.

Ex-Director General, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Dr N K Ganguly, and President NAMS Dr Chooramani Gopal were also present in the convocation.

According to the organisers, NAMS fellowship was awarded to Dr Ganie in recognition of his significant contribution for the advancement of medical sciences, especially in the field of endocrinology.

NAMS India, instituted on 21st April 1961, is the nodal agency and an advisory body for the GoI on matters related to National Health Policy and Planning and promotion of medical education and research in the country.

The academy provides regular opportunities to the aspirants to undergo training at various centres of excellence in medical sciences.

Every year, the academy recognises excellence by awarding fellowships and awards, including honorary fellows and elected fellows, to eminent personalities and medical professionals.

Dr Ganie who is currently working as Professor of Endocrinology at SKIMS Srinagar has been leading the ICMR supported Multicentric National task force on PCOS.

He was appointed Chief Coordinator of multi-centric task force study by ICMR proposed in 11 centers in the country.

Dr Ganie has been working in the area of lifestyle disorders and has published numerous research papers.

He was recently awarded an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP) by the Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, England.

Dr Ganie has 145 publications and 18 research projects to his credit and his academic and scientific contribution has been recognised across the world with around 20 awards and citations including Young Investigator Award in Japan, Best Outgoing DM Scholar from AIIMS New Delhi, and T C Anand Kumar Gold Medal Oration.

He was working as Associate Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi before joining back at SKIMS Soura as Professor of Endocrinology.

Dr Ganie was recently given the additional charge of Head Department of Clinical Research, SKIMS Srinagar.