Dr Darakhshan Andrabi awarded

According to a press note, the function was held for honouring prominent personalities from different walks of life. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athwale, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Drarakhshan Andrabi and Member Parliament Mahesh Sahu participated as the special guests to give the awards. Dr Andrabi was awarded with third Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Samman for her nationalistic contribution. In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that India’s Amrit-Kaal is the most significant period of “our history as we are all toiling to make India the World Leader in all spheres of life again.” She emphasised on the need to rise to the call of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contribute to the growth story of India with full prowess at command so that “our command over the world management is established.” “World peace and prosperity is directly proportional to India’s growth at the global scene”, said Dr Andrabi.