Dr Farooq Abdullah condemns Haryana incidents

According to a press release, he made these comments while speaking to media outside the Parliament. Expressing concern over the communal tensions, that have resulted in loss of lives and damage to Masjid Sharief in Mewat Haryana, Dr Farooq said, “This was not an isolated incident, as the other day, a RPF constable killed three Muslims and his senior on a train. I am completely numb with what has happened. The country cannot progress amidst such incidents.”

On the Haryana communal riots, he said, “The situation could have been averted had the government taken decisive action against the miscreants, who have been campaigning against Friday prayers in Gurugram and other adjoining places in Haryana. It’s the ruling dispensation at centre and state that is to be blamed for its complicit damaging of the pluralistic visage of our country.”