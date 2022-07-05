Dr Jitendra announces setting up of ‘Rajendra Prasad memorial award’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), on Tuesday announced the setting up of “Dr Rajendra Prasad memorial award” in public administration in the field of academic excellence, in memory of the first President of India who had also laid the foundation stone of the IIPA building complex in the national capital.
While presiding over the 320th meeting of the Executive Council of IIPA, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, congratulated the Director General and staff of IIPA for receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification.
The Union Minister said, “This speaks volume of the excellent work being done by this premier training institution of the Government of India.”
He also suggested a one-day visit of the Assistant Secretaries to the Government of India, to the Indian Institute of Public Administration to have a firsthand understanding of the training programmes being undertaken by it. He also opined that visits of the officers of friendly neighbouring countries like Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc to IIPA should also be organized.
The Union Minister said, “The institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments, organizations, set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus, related to training, administrative expertise.” The Minister said that IIPA had the capacity and it needed to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and a wide spectrum of activities.
Dr Jitendra expressed satisfaction on the enthusiastic number of serving and former civil servants and eminent academicians taking membership of the IIPA. The Minister appreciated the work done by IIPA, including conducting 75 training programmes in 2021-22 and 20 in the period from April-June, 2022. IIPA also trained 12,795 participants in 2021-22 and 542 so far from April- to June, 2022. It also organized 75 online training programmes in 2021-22 and 05 in the first quarter of 2022-23.