Dr Jitendra announces setting up of ‘Rajendra Prasad memorial award’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), on Tuesday announced the setting up of “Dr Rajendra Prasad memorial award” in public administration in the field of academic excellence, in memory of the first President of India who had also laid the foundation stone of the IIPA building complex in the national capital.

While presiding over the 320th meeting of the Executive Council of IIPA, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, congratulated the Director General and staff of IIPA for receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification.