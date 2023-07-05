Dr Jitendra asks G20 countries to rise above differences, address global challenges

In his inaugural address at the G20 Science Ministers meeting here, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent Charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that India recognized the significance of international collaboration and knowledge sharing in addressing the complex challenges of present times and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been repeatedly reiterating this from time to time at every international forum.

India's Science Minister called upon to leverage the collective wisdom, expertise, and resources to foster a culture of innovation, promote sustainable development, and ensure a prosperous future for all. The Minister urged the G20 nations to move ahead with a profound agenda to excel in inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.