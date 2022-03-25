Dr Jitendra asks JKAS officers to adopt new outlook in governance

The Minister said that all the reforms were not only governance reforms but they were also huge social reforms which would give the coming generations a level-playing field. He said the intent of the government became clear soon after coming to power in May 2014; one of the first major decisions was to introduce self-attestation and do away with the practice of getting documents attested by gazetted officers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, since then the Modi government had done away with around 1500 rules, including abolishing interviews for recruitment. He said that the Ministry of Personnel had streamlined the governance and made it timeline-oriented.