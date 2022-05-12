Dr Jitendra calls for sustainable startups with indigenous innovation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday laid stress on building sustainable Startups with indigenous innovation. He said, “For startups to remain sustainable, innovation has to become a dynamic process.”
He was speaking at the inaugural event of “Iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’ Connect)” at Jorhat, Assam.
The Union Minister said that the reason to start the series of industry i-Connect from Jorhat in Assam stemmed from the Prime Minister’s high priority for the development of the North-Eastern Region. He reminded that in 2014 itself, Modi had made it clear that the priority of the government was to bring the underdeveloped regions of North-East (N-E), J&K and other Hill states and Island territories at par with developed regions of the country.
He expressed hope that N-E region as a land of unexplored potential would become the destination of future Start-ups, entrepreneurship and new investment, due to its rich bio-diversity and huge bamboo resources.
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State (independent charge) Ministry of Science and Technology besides MoS PMO and Minister of State Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances said, “The innovative Start-ups by the young entrepreneurs have to shoulder responsibility for the next 25 years of glorious journey, when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence as a frontline nation in the world.”
He said that the aim of industry connect was to explore globally benchmarked technologies and products for making the country self-sustaining and self-generating. He said, “While our research establishments are well equipped and competent to develop the world class technologies and products in laboratories, there is a gap in terms of taking these to market and ultimately to the society for the benefit of common women and men of the country.”
Dr Jitendra said that research and industry shared a reciprocal relationship to thrive and grow. He urged the industry to have an equal stake in R&D through meaningful investment for making and taking world class products from laboratories to market. He also underlined the need for brand building of the products to carve a niche in Indian and world markets.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of government-industry connect, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The iconic 75 Industry Connect ('i'-connect) events are aimed at forging partnership with industry in 10 thematic or focus areas. This is the consolidate efforts of DSIR or CSIR, DBT, DST, MoES and other scientific departments of the Government of India to reach out to industry. Coming together of several scientific departments for the cause of science is a phenomenon seldom seen before and the “Team Sprit” is the key mantra of the Government.”
Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of scientific organizations like CSIR, ISRO, DAE, DRDO, ICAR on one hand and DBT, DST and MoES on the other, to name a few, in India’s progressive journey. He added, “The industry knows the intricacies of process of taking the technologies from labs to land. In view of this, the forging of partnerships with industry is of paramount importance.” Thus he called for further strengthening of ties between academia and industry to develop cutting edge technologies and products and deliver them in the shortest possible time frame to realise the vision of Prime Minister for “Samarth” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”