Dr Jitendra calls for sustainable startups with indigenous innovation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday laid stress on building sustainable Startups with indigenous innovation. He said, “For startups to remain sustainable, innovation has to become a dynamic process.”

He was speaking at the inaugural event of “Iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’ Connect)” at Jorhat, Assam.

The Union Minister said that the reason to start the series of industry i-Connect from Jorhat in Assam stemmed from the Prime Minister’s high priority for the development of the North-Eastern Region. He reminded that in 2014 itself, Modi had made it clear that the priority of the government was to bring the underdeveloped regions of North-East (N-E), J&K and other Hill states and Island territories at par with developed regions of the country.