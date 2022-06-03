Dr Jitendra hosts high-tea interaction with Doda children

Dr Jitendra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded top priority in bringing the overall development in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He told the children that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government had been focussed on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace. The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over a large number of projects completed and inaugurated in Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, which he said would go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region.

Dr Jitendra told the students and particularly those belonging to BPL families that the UT government in J&K accorded top priority to uplift them and bring them at par with well-off sections of society. He said that J&K was already witnessing better health care, education, employment opportunities for youth, irrespective of religious, caste and creed distinctions. “Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district is considered as the birthplace of India's purple revolution and it is witnessing a major boom in Lavender farming under the 'one district, one product' scheme with the government, army and various other institutions coming forward in a big way to boost its production,” he informed the students.