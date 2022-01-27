Dr Jitendra hosts lunch for J&K’s Republic Day tableau team

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday hosted a lunch for the Jammu and Kashmir tableau team members, who had performed in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in the national capital.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the team of artists along with choreographers and musicians have also been given an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
“The members of the team were overwhelmed at the support and encouragement offered by Dr Jitendra Singh and also the hospitality given by him. They said, this was the first-of-its-kind experience they had gone through and they were absolutely excited about it,” the spokesman said.
“Unlike on several earlier occasions, this was a rare Republic Day function at Rajpath, New Delhi in which the Jammu and Kashmir tableau was primarily dominated by culture and art of the Jammu region and the face of the tableau displayed Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan along with other monumental projects like world’s highest rail bridge in Reasi and institutions like AIIMS, IIT and IIM,” the spokesman said.