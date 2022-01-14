Dr Jitendra inaugurates 4 Doppler weather radars at Leh, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

New Delhi, Jan 14: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, on the occasion of 147th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department, on Friday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation four Doppler weather radars at Leh, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai respectively for better operational analysis and more accurate forecasts.
With today’s inauguration, the number of such radars in the country has reached up to 33.
The minister, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that augmentation of modern observing platforms such as automatic weather stations, Doppler weather radars and meteorological satellites would help in further improving weather and climate services.
Dr Jitendra said that India had taken a lead in Asian continent to provide weather and climate services to South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle East countries.