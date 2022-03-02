Dr Jitendra inaugurates 'orientation programme' for J&K corporators, councillors

Referring to the orientation programme on ‘Urban governance’ for municipal leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Jitendra said, the organisation of this course in the 75th years of Independence had special significance as India was undergoing a transition from semi-urban (25 percent plus) to urban majority society by next 25 years. He said it was a symbol of economic growth as urbanisation was linked with expansion of manufacturing and services.

The Minister pointed out that like the country as a whole, Jammu and Kashmir was also undergoing a changeover from 27 percent urban population in 2011 to half way mark in coming decades. He, however, added that this journey posed a challenge to carry out urban sector reforms effectively as initiated by the country’s urban missions. He said, “The role of Jammu which is one of the oldest municipalities, created in 1930 and is the gateway of state is crucial to expedite economic development in the state.”