Dr Jitendra leaves for Portugal to represent India at UN Conference

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh left for Portugal today to represent India at the “2022 UN Ocean Conference” at Lisbon from June 27 to July 1, 2022.

Over 130 countries of the world are going to be represented at this high-profile Conference by their respective Ministers and high-level functionaries.

Dr Jitendra will deliver the keynote address on behalf of India at the UN Conference on the theme “Scaling up Ocean Action based on science and innovation for the implementation of Goal 14: Stocktaking, Partnerships and Solutions.”