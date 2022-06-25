Dr Jitendra leaves for Portugal to represent India at UN Conference

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh left for Portugal today to represent India at the “2022 UN Ocean Conference” at Lisbon from June 27 to July 1, 2022.
Over 130 countries of the world are going to be represented at this high-profile Conference by their respective Ministers and high-level functionaries.
Dr Jitendra will deliver the keynote address on behalf of India at the UN Conference on the theme “Scaling up Ocean Action based on science and innovation for the implementation of Goal 14: Stocktaking, Partnerships and Solutions.”
In his departure statement, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would be providing science and innovation-based solutions for the implementation of Goal 14 through partnerships and environmentally friendly solutions.
He said India established collaboration and partnerships with UN Agencies and Research Institutions for bridging the methodology and data gaps on SDG indicators and working towards UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, 2021–2030, for clean, healthy, productive, predictive, safe and accessible ocean.
Dr Jitendra said, “With the participation of civil society and other relevant stakeholders, the participant nations will reaffirm our strong commitment to conserve and sustainably use the ocean, seas and marine resources.”
He added that greater ambition was required at all levels to address the dire state of the ocean.
“As leaders and representatives of our Governments, we are determined to act decisively and urgently to improve the health, productivity, sustainable use and resilience of the ocean and its ecosystems,” he said.