Dr Jitendra promises double shift work on Doda highway

New Delhi, Mar 13: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday promised double shift work on Doda highway.
A statement of the union minister issued here said that after he received a briefing and update about the status of the various National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that the work on the Khellani-Goha National Highway-244 in Doda would be done in the double shift to make up for the delay on account of pandemic and to ensure that the entire project is completed, partly within this year and partly by next year.
Singh said that the major national projects started by a Member of Parliament (MP) should be completed within the term of the same MP.
In the case of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency that he represents, Singh cited the examples of Keediyan-Gandiyal bridge in Kathua and major national projects like Devika River Rejuvenation project in Udhampur, North India’s first Biotech Park in Kathua, and the first-ever National Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plants in Bhaderwah, which were initiated by him as an MP and were now complete or nearly complete.
Regarding the Khellani-Goha project, Singh said that considering the importance of the project, the work should be undertaken in two shifts.