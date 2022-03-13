Dr Jitendra promises double shift work on Doda highway

A statement of the union minister issued here said that after he received a briefing and update about the status of the various National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that the work on the Khellani-Goha National Highway-244 in Doda would be done in the double shift to make up for the delay on account of pandemic and to ensure that the entire project is completed, partly within this year and partly by next year.

Singh said that the major national projects started by a Member of Parliament (MP) should be completed within the term of the same MP.