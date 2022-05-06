Dr Jitendra reiterates India’s commitment of ‘vaccine for all’

He was addressing online the UN Meet of the 7th Annual Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals.

DrJitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “India has been strongly advocating for the principle of equity in the WHO and has also proposed, along with South Africa, a TRIPS waiver at the WTO for COVID vaccines, diagnostics, and medicines.”