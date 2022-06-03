Dr Jitendra releases book on 8-yrs of DoPT achievements, reforms

New Delhi, June 3: Union Minister of State in PMO DrJitendra Singh on Friday released a book on major achievements and reforms of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) during the last eight years. He also launched an e-book version of the same.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister NarendraModi had been instrumental behind reforms like self-attestation and abolishing the interviews with his out of the box thinking and his encouragement to initiatives aimed at achieving ease of governance resulting in ease of living for the common man.
He said it was quite visible that the Prime Minister Modi accorded high priority to administrative reforms that he announced a decision like abolishing the interviews from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Independence Day speech and the DoPT worked tirelessly to bring it into effect within a short time of three months.
DrJitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Ministry of Earth Science; besides MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that the Prime Minister’s vision of minimum government, maximum governance was the idea behind all such reforms brought out by the DoPT in the last eight years.
The Union Minister termed all these reforms as socio-economic, futuristic and citizen-centric, with people’s participation, which ensured that every citizen should get equal opportunity. He listed out a number of key reforms, achievements and initiatives by the DoPT such as proposed Common Eligibility Test, Mission Karmayogi, setting up of National Recruitment Agency, citizen-centric online RTI portal. He noted that the initiative of mandatory stint of Assistant Secretaries with the central ministries or departments was a huge experiment which paid off extremely well to the benefit of the Government of India.
Talking about various training programmes being conducted by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), he said that the sole aim of these training modules was to train the officers and people’s representatives about several flagship schemes of the government and how to prepare themselves well to help people in getting benefits of such schemes.