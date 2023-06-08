Dr Jitendra reviews India's first Cannabis medicinal project with Canadian collaboration

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday said that ‘Cannabis Research Project’ of CSIR-IIIM Jammu with Canadian collaboration - the first of its kind in India, had a great potential to produce export quality medicine for diabetic neuropathy, neurologias, cancer and epilepsy.

He said this while chairing a review meeting with the top officials of CSIR-IIIM and J&K UT Science and Technology Department.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the signing of scientific agreement between CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan was historic not only for J&K but for whole of India as it had the potential to produce those kinds of medicines which were being exported from foreign countries. “This kind of project will give an impetus for huge investment in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.