Dr Jitendra reviews India's first Cannabis medicinal project with Canadian collaboration

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday said that ‘Cannabis Research Project’ of CSIR-IIIM Jammu with Canadian collaboration - the first of its kind in India, had a great potential to produce export quality medicine for diabetic neuropathy, neurologias, cancer and epilepsy.
He said this while chairing a review meeting with the top officials of CSIR-IIIM and J&K UT Science and Technology Department.
During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the signing of scientific agreement between CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan was historic not only for J&K but for whole of India as it had the potential to produce those kinds of medicines which were being exported from foreign countries. “This kind of project will give an impetus for huge investment in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
While appreciating CSIR-IIIM for this project, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “CSIR-IIIM is the oldest scientific research institute in India with the history of discovering mint way back in 1960s, the centre of purple revolution. Now the Cannabis Research Project of CSIR-IIIM is going to make it more prestigious in terms of scientific research in India.”