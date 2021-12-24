Dr Jitendra Singh addresses JKAS officers, introduces Integrated Governance Concept

New Delhi, Dec 24 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today introduced "integrated" governance concept and said that it is no longer an option, but a necessity.
Delivering the valedictory address at the 2nd Capacity Building Program in Field Administration for senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) here, Dr Jitendra Singh said after the new constitutional arrangement came into existence and following the creation of Union Territory, several governance reforms have been introduced in Jammu and Kashmir, which was not so earlier.
The Minister said, with the kind of patronage and support being offered by Prime Minister Narendr Modi to Jammu and Kashmir, this is an opportunity for administrators and civil servants there to establish a new work culture, aimed at obtaining the ultimate objective of Ease of Living for every citizen through the mantra of “Maximum Governance Minimum Government”. He said the officers who have now undergone training must empower themselves with new ethos and practices and the Center will provide an officer friendly environment that will propel the administrative system to work for the people and ensure that grievances are handled in a prompt and efficient manner.
Dr Jitendra Singh asked the officers to take a lead in promoting Start-Up culture in the areas like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Science and Technology based on locally available resources and talent pool. Giving the example of a successful Aroma Mission for boosting cultivation of plants like lavender, the Minister offered all support through the Department of Bio-technology. He said there is a huge possibility of job generation in various sectors through non-IT Start-ups especially in the light of new Industrial Policy 2021-30, which is going to change the face of the new UT.
The Minister regretted that for several years, the Cadre Review of the Civil Services officers was deferred or delayed by the then State Government of Jammu and Kashmir for reasons best known to them. However, he said, now that Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory and directly reporting to the Centre, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has initiated the exercise to expeditiously conduct Cadre Review. This will also help in timely promotions as well as timely induction of UT officers into All India Services like the IAS.
DAR&PG, Government of India and Government of Jammu and Kashmir, NCGG has signed an MoU with J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&XIMPARD) to train 2000 Senior officers including Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service Officers on Public Policy and Good Governance.