Dr Jitendra Singh addresses JKAS officers, introduces Integrated Governance Concept

The Minister said, with the kind of patronage and support being offered by Prime Minister Narendr Modi to Jammu and Kashmir, this is an opportunity for administrators and civil servants there to establish a new work culture, aimed at obtaining the ultimate objective of Ease of Living for every citizen through the mantra of “Maximum Governance Minimum Government”. He said the officers who have now undergone training must empower themselves with new ethos and practices and the Center will provide an officer friendly environment that will propel the administrative system to work for the people and ensure that grievances are handled in a prompt and efficient manner.