Dr Jitendra Singh addresses orientation workshop for Kashmir Municipal Councillors

New Delhi, May 27 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday addressed an Orientation Workshop/Programme on Urban Governance for the Mayors,Municipal Chairpersons, Municipal Councillors and Executives Officers of Urban Local Bodies from the Kashmir division.
According to a press note, a similar programme for the Mayors,Municipal Chairpersons,Municipal Councillors and Executives Officers of the Jammu division was conducted some time back. Interacting with the participants, the Minister said, in the last three years Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) of J&K have made significant progress in the implementation of central missions on urban development which specially include PMSVanidhi, Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and National Urban Livelihood Mission.
Dr Jitendra Singh said,” Elected leaders and officers from ULBs will work as a team to address local concerns for the betterment of state as they are backbone of our democratic system.’ He also suggested them to work for more effective communication with the community to adapt modern technology on solid waste management, solar energy, sewage treatment and conservation of natural environment in their towns. The Minister added that Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a process of rapid economic growth wherein ULBs play an important role to enable growth of manufacturing and services with suitable development of municipal infrastructure.”
Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that this orientation programme has components and issues under the Government of India Urban Missions and initiatives taken by other cities in the country. These include innovations and adaptation technology under respective mission like SBM 2.0 and Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban transformation) to apply in J&K. The Minister emphasised that it is not only urban department, but initiatives on education, MSME ((Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), Power, PWD etc. have some components which need your attention.