Dr Jitendra Singh addresses orientation workshop for Kashmir Municipal Councillors

Dr Jitendra Singh said,” Elected leaders and officers from ULBs will work as a team to address local concerns for the betterment of state as they are backbone of our democratic system.’ He also suggested them to work for more effective communication with the community to adapt modern technology on solid waste management, solar energy, sewage treatment and conservation of natural environment in their towns. The Minister added that Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a process of rapid economic growth wherein ULBs play an important role to enable growth of manufacturing and services with suitable development of municipal infrastructure.”