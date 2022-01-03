Dr Jitendra Singh launches portal for PM's Excellence Awards

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhortation to the civil servants to “change their role from being a regulator to an enabling entity to turn the challenges into opportunities” Dr Jitendra Singh said, officers must become a facilitator to bring the “Ease of Life” for the common man. Dr Jitendra Singh said, after 2014, the process and selection of PM’s Excellence Award have been institutionalized and now this is based on the performance of the District, rather than that of the District Collector or individual civil servant. He said, another improvisation brought is to assess the scale and rating of the implementation of Flagship Schemes in the district. The Minister also added that the prize money was also doubled this year from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to the awarded District/Organization which is to be utilised for implementation of project/programme or bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.