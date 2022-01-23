Dr Jitendra Singh reviews COVID related issues, situation|‘All norms, protocols must be followed strictly’

He was informed that most of the positive cases in the third wave remained asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with flu-like symptoms which lasted 4 to 5 days and then dissipated. Dr Jitendra, however, underlined that there was no room for complacency and all COVID norms and protocols must be followed in the strictest possible manner. He also lauded the efforts of DCs for completing the vaccination process in his parliamentary constituency, barring a few far-flung pockets in districts like Kishtwar.

Dr Jitendra also received an update about the "Sansad Khel Spardha" programme or the ‘Parliamentary Sports Competition’ programme in his constituency to promote sports, sports talent and also identify young budding as well as hidden talents in village, Panchayat, block and district level. The Union Minister said that sports competition would be organised in coming days at Panchayat, block and the constituency level as a whole to tap hidden talents in sporting activities like archery, wrestling, boxing, badminton, table tennis, athletics, cycling and swimming and in games like hockey, football, volleyball and cricket.