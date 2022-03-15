Dr Jitendra takes dig at Cong for blaming BJP for displacement of KPs

A statement issued here quoted Singh while talking to media persons here as saying that those who say so were unaware of the facts or had forgotten that one of the earliest killings was that of Tika Lal Taploo, the BJP President of Kashmir unit.

He said that the killings of Tika Lal Taploo, Director Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar Lassa Kaul, and other noted KPs in the latter half of 1989 and the beginning of 1990 triggered the mass displacement of KPs from Kashmir.