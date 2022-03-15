Dr Jitendra takes dig at Cong for blaming BJP for displacement of KPs

New Delhi, Mar 15: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday ridiculed Congress for saying that the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) had happened at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A statement issued here quoted Singh while talking to media persons here as saying that those who say so were unaware of the facts or had forgotten that one of the earliest killings was that of Tika Lal Taploo, the BJP President of Kashmir unit.
He said that the killings of Tika Lal Taploo, Director Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar Lassa Kaul, and other noted KPs in the latter half of 1989 and the beginning of 1990 triggered the mass displacement of KPs from Kashmir.
“The reason why Congress is trying to distort history is that they are trying hard to bury the truth, which is that terrorism in Kashmir was the cumulative outcome of the appeasement policy of the Congress and the tendency to handle J&K to suit the political interests of Sheikh Abdullah, who in turn enjoyed the personal patronage of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru,” Singh said.
He said that the 1987 J&K Assembly elections were blatantly rigged by the NC-Congress government which was in power at that time and the Centre remained a mute spectator because there was an accord between the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
“Mass rigging to ensure the victory of the losing National Conference candidates led to a mass uproar and enabled the terrorist organisations like JKLF to take command of the situation,” Singh said.